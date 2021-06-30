Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests June 23-29, 2021
Shawn L. Brand, 41, 701 Poydras Street, New Roads, La., Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation; Criminal Damage to Property $35,000 Bond
Devin Pizzolato, 29, 4235 Evelina Street, Fordoche, La., Bench warrant failure to appear for Arraignment (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle); Fugitive for Ascension Parish Sheriff Office (failure to appear for arraignment for Entry or Remaining in places after being forbidden) $5,000 Bond
Evelyn Banta, 44, 1322 Hwy 411 Maringouin, La., Fugitive for Louisiana State Police (Attempting and Conspiracy; Distribution/Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS)
Donald J. Hicks, 57, 10240 Gross Tete Drive, Maringouin, La, Battery of a Dating Partner 20,000 Bond
Janisha Ellsworth, 21, 4769 Manda Road, Torbert, La., Simple Battery; Bench Warrant failure to appear for Probation Revocation Hearing (Simple Battery) $1,802 BOND
Ralph Duhon, Jr., 54, 5574 Wye Road, Lakeland, La., 1st Offense driving while Intoxicated; Open Container $6,000 Bond
Dawn Smith, 34, 7121 Mitchell Lane, Morganza, La., Driving while Intoxicated; Turning movements signals required; Fugitive for Hancock County Sheriff’s Office (Conspiracy: Violation of Probation)
Rodrick L Thompson, 45, 10650 First Street, Maringouin, La., Fugitive for Iberville Sheriff Office for Felony Domestic Abuse
Jacob Cavalier, 21, 7723 Morel Lane, Ventress, La., Illegal Carrying of a Weapon NO BOND SET YET
Kendall A. Justice, 35, 8522 Island Road, Ventress, La., Bench warrant failure to appear for motions (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Schedule I CDS) $50,000 Bond
Jasmine M. Williams, 27, 7478 Williams Lane, Morganza, La., Bench warrant failure to appear for Misdemeanor Trial (Theft under 1,000); Bench Warrant Failure to Appear for Arraignment (Entering/Remaining on Premises) Fugitive for Slidell Police Department (Failure to Return Lease Movable) $5,000 Bond
Zebedee J. Brue, 37, 511 East 12th Street, New Roads, La., Aggravated Assault with a Firearm; Illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities; Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon; Domestic Abuse Battery NO BOND SET YET