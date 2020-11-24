Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests November 12 - 19, 2020
Bryan Levi, 42, 9493 Ben Sterling Rd., Batchelor - Fugative from East Baton Rouge Sheriff (failure to register and notify as a sex offender) hold.
Brandon Lee Gauthier, 23, (UNK number) Mandela Dr. New Roads - Battery of a dating partner $5,000 bond.
Stephanie Martin Jones, 37, 4201 Smith Acres Lane, Fordoche - 1st offense DWI, careless operations, failure to dim headlights (Summons)
Nicholas Speyrer, 22, 11857 Amy Rd. Opelousas - Communicating of false information of planned arson $25,000 bond.
Eric Landry, 35, 4247 South Railroad, Fordoche - Theft of a firearm, aggrevated battery $20,000 bond.
Brock Michael Brodnax, 30, 29993 Jack Torres Rd., Maringouin - Fugitive from Livingston Parish Sheriff (failure to appear for simple burglary: failure to appear for theft) hold.
Ronnie Saylor, 32, 3916 Baton Rouge Ave. Baton Rouge - Violation of a protective order $2,500 bond
Doderick Munson, 47, 8723 Highland St. New Roads - Possession of Heroin (felony) $ bond
Vanessa W. Jarreau, 56, 609 St. Jude St, New Roads - Unathorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; second degree battery $ Bond