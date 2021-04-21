Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests APRIL 14-20, 2021
Richard Blake, 45, 703 Rita Street, New Roads, La., Probation Violation, (Simple Burglary) No Bond Probation Hold
Harry Dotson, 53, 77230 Parish Lane, Maringouin, La., Theft (less than $1000) $6,000 Bond
Remi B, Ouamba, 30, 20542 East 32nd Street, Broken Arrow, Ok., Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute $10,000 Bond
James Nunn, 42, 8551 Galtier Street, Livonia, La., Aggravated Burglary $12,000
Johnathon M. Nelson, 1284 Central Road, Baton Rouge, La., Obstruction Justice; Aggravated Flight from an Officer; Possession of Schedule I Drug with Intent to Distribute $60,000 Bond
Terrell J. Samuel, 38, 8685 Dolph Street, New Roads, La., Unauthorized Entry to Inhabitant Dwelling 50,000 Bond
Sage M. Suire, 24, 142 7529 Montgomery Road, Maurice, La., Bench Warrant for Vermillion Parish Sheriff Office (Simple Burglary)
Kayla N. Maturin, 28, 1218 West Main Street, New Iberia, La., Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute (Meth) Possession of Schedule II Drugs with Intent to Distribute (Oxycodone) Possession of Schedule IV Drugs with Intent to Distribute 60,000 Bond
Shelby L. Gaspard, 20, 13406 Ollie Road, Erath, La., Possession of Schedule I Drug (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Schedule II Drugs (Meth) with Intent to Distribute $60,000 Bond