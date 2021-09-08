Pointe Coupee Parish Arrests September 1-7, 2021
Melanie A. Smith, 36, 10710 ½ Rosedale Road, Port Allen, LA., Parole Violator, Parole Hold
Tevin C. Leonard, 28, 1127 New Roads Street, New Roads, LA., Aggravated Assault with a Firearm $40,000 Bond
Susie T. Brooks, 43, 119 Cherry Street, New Roads, La., Resisting an officer by force or violence; Aggravated flight from an officer; Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a police officer; Simple Criminal Damage to Property; Aggravated Assault (2 counts); Battery of a police officer (3 counts) $55,000 Bond
Jason L. Fowler, Jr., 21, 12666 Island Road, St. Francisville, La., Disturbing the Peace by Language; Remaining in place after being forbidden, NO BOND SET YET