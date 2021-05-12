A Saturday event in downtown New Roads brought vendors and residents together to mix shopping with a springtime outing.
The City of New Roads Stimulus Pop-Up Shop featured more than 40 vendors offering goods and services as an outlet to boost their business as the pandemic slowly comes to an end.
Some booths offered apparel, others featured cosmetics and one even offered ideas on a much-needed vacation.
Local travel agent Cheree Scardina, who works with House of Travel, used the event to promote ideas for a much-needed vacation many residents could not take last summer.
“We’ve promoted every type of vacation, from the luxury trips to the romantic getaways, both of which many people want now that they are able to travel again,” she said.
“This event came at the right time for us.”
For New Roads resident Erin Ruffin, the event enabled her to promote the homemade lotions she has created over the past two years.
Business slowed during the pandemic, she said, but the event gave her a jumpstart on sales.
“What I love most about an event like this is that it enables people to shop locally, and it gives the vendors a nice venue to promote and draw support to their projects and services,” Ruffin said. “It’s all about keeping it local.”
The event had another purpose for Tristan Dorgan, a Baton Rouge resident who sells custom-made wood décor.
For Dorgan, a native of New Roads, the sales went to his future.
“I have one more year of studies in chemical engineering at LSU, so I’m doing this on the side, so I’ll have enough money for school,” he said. “This is a great opportunity.”
The event proved successful, particularly for its first year, New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes said.
It fulfilled both goals he said he set for the event.
“Our attendees who came were very grateful that they were able to get outside and gave some good sales for Mother’s Day weekend,” he said.
“The whole idea of this event was to stimulate the economy and get people back to normal life, and I think we were one of the first cities to put on such an event like that after the end of the mask mandate, so I was very pleased with the attendance and participation we got from the vendors for the first time doing this.”
A similar event in New Orleans last year served as the inspiration for the event, Dukes said.
“This was just an idea they had to help vendors get some sales while business was down,” he said.
The city plans to hold another Pop-Up Shop next year, but Dukes said he may do one thing different.
“I think we will extend the time since people were happy with the deals they got with vendors and how nice the atmosphere was along the river,” he said. “People were happy with it and wanted to stay longer.”