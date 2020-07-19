BATON ROUGE – The positive coronavirus case total is near the 92,000-mark statewide, while Pointe Coupee Parish is at the threshold of 500, according to the two-day totals the Louisiana Department of Health released Sunday.
An increase of 3,116 deaths between Friday and Saturday brought Louisiana’s case total to 91,706. The death toll of 3,433 includes 44 deaths since Friday.
An additional 56 patients brought the statewide hospitalization total to 1,469, while the ventilator use total of 177 reflects an increase of 17 since Friday.
In Pointe Coupee Parish, the total reached 499, which reflects 32 additional cases. The death toll remained at 88.
The Louisiana Department of Health has discontinued Saturday case counts to allow more time to handle case overload.