BATON ROUGE – Positive cases of coronavirus increased by nearly 2,000 statewide, while 10 more COVID patients died and 53 more have been admitted into hospitals, the Louisiana Department of Health reported Sunday.
The positive case total reached 65,226, a hike of 1,937 cases since Friday. Ten additional deaths were charted Sunday, for an increase of 22 since Thursday.
The latest statistics include the Saturday totals the LDH did not release due to the Fourth of July holiday. The case total increased by 3,665 since Thursday.
The case tally reached 289 in Pointe Coupee Parish, including 12 more from Friday and a total of 25 since Thursday. The parish death toll remains 28.
The LDH also reported 83 additional hospitalizations since Thursday – including 12 on Sunday – for a total of 926, the highest count since April. Ventilator use remains on the climb, with a total of 105 in use across Louisiana.
The spike across the state coincides with a huge jump along the southern region, which has reported
The national total of new cases across the US increased 10 percent in the past week, driven by the spike across Southern states. Along with Louisiana, sharp increases have been reported in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.
Some southern states increased testing, which partly explained the uptick in cases. But they also reported hikes in the hospitalization rates, which indicate a rapid spread across the region.
Public health experts have attributed relaxed restrictions for the increase.