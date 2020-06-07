MADISONVILLE -- President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration Sunday in preparation for the landfall of Tropical Storm Cristobal, according to U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy.
The declaration allows public officials to exercise emergency powers to preserve life, property and public health following a disaster.
“Louisiana has weathered every storm that’s come our way, and our people will do the same with Tropical Storm Cristobal. Sen. Bill Cassidy and I are grateful that President Trump is declaring a state of emergency to make resources available for our state,” Kennedy said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards Thursday officially declared a state of emergency for Louisiana in anticipation of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon.