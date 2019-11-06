Renewal of the 10-year millage for the Pointe Coupee Parish public school system is necessary for the parish as a whole and for services offered to private schools, principals for Catholic High School-Pointe Coupee and False River Academy said.
The statements by principals Linda D’Amico of False River Academy and Joe LeBlanc of Catholic-Pointe Coupee came 10 days before voters will decide the fate of the renewal, which covers most of the funding for the public school system.
The decision to renew the 11.96 mill property tax – the second lowest school tax in the state – goes before voters on Nov. 16 along with the runoff for governor and secretary of state.
D’Amico, who served 5 ½ years as superintendent for the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board,
“It is a renewal and I think the parish public school system cannot continue to do what it’s doing without the renewal,” she said. “The school system would survive, but it would not be the same.”
False River Academy and Catholic-Pointe Coupee both receive bus transportation for students as a service provided free by the public system, as mandated by the state.
Even without the bus services, D’Amico said she believes every parish is entitled to have a quality public school system.
“Although we have private and parochial schools, every parish needs a quality public school system to be successful,” she said. “It’s not like they’re asking for any more money, but there’s a definite need for the renewal.”
CHSPC principal Joe LeBlanc said the millage’s benefit to the youth of Pointe Coupee Parish should make the renewal a “no-brainer.”
“I think anything tax that helps schools is a good thing,” he said. “It’s something I’ve always believed in, and I worked in Ascension Parish.
Selfishly, I could say it doesn’t help me, but I’d vote for any tax that helps kids,” LeBlanc said.
The loss of school buses also poses a concern for him. Failure of the millage would result in the loss of bus transportation and subsequently affect enrollment at the parochial school, he said.
“I’d hate to see enrollment drop simply because we can’t get kids too and from school each day,” LeBlanc said. “But I would also hope the people in Pointe Coupee Parish realize that a vote for the renewal is a vote for the kids – and that goes for kids in Catholic-Pointe Coupee, False River or anywhere,” he said. “We need to put the kids first. They’re our legacy.”