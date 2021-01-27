A New Roads City Council member said he will recommend a resolution that would give the council more oversight on the use of a police detail for Mayor Cornell Dukes.
Mayor Pro-Tempore Theron Smith said he will introduce the ordinance at the next meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the council chamber.
“As a councilman, I see us as the gatekeepers for the city’s financial proprieties,” Smith told The Banner.
“We have a responsibility to ensure our citizens that our funds are spent properly and I’m going to offer a resolution that money that is spent for the detail security for the mayor is done so for the city benefit.”
The Banner reached out to Dukes in response to the proposed resolution.
“I have no comment,” he said.
Smith’s proposal will go before the council after complaints from residents and council members.
It also comes after a report WBRZ-TV aired in December regarding the use of a city vehicle and police detail.
The story alleged Dukes used the black SUV on detail for activities outside of city business.
Dukes has denied allegations that it was used for personal business.
The story also included records that showed that the detail paid to the New Roads police officer cost taxpayers $24,000 over the past year.
“I don’t see any way that it was all spent on city business,” Smith said. “I want to see our city officials and particularly the mayor come into office with an attitude as public servants, and I think the people of New Roads deserve that.
“I think the resolution would serve to protect us as a council and it would also protect the mayor,” he said.
“If we had already put it in place, WBRZ never would have come to town.”
He also questioned the mayor’s decision to eliminate Police Department positions held by Capt. Delaney Lee and Officer Michael Johnson.
Dukes said a decrease in crime led to the decision to eliminate the two positions.
Smith said he disagrees with the decision.
“I’ve always felt that if police are doing well, they should be commended – not terminated,” Smith said.
“It’s a direct correlation for the police’s presence.
“What really upsets me is the appearance that this is being done to save the city money, but at the same time he wants to continue to spend thousands and thousands of dollars on his detail,” he said.
“It doesn’t go together.”