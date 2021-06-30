Qualifying to fill the Pointe Coupee Parish coroner’s job and select two justices of the peace will be Wednesday through Friday, July 14-16, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
The open primary election for local and state posts throughout Louisiana is scheduled Oct. 9, according to the state office.
Dr. Harry Kellerman, who served as parish coroner since 2006, passed away on March 29.
No one qualified for justice of the peace in District 6 or District 7 in July 2020 for the Nov. 3 election.
Qualifying will held at the Pointe Coupee Parish Registrar of Voters Office at the parish Courthouse, 211 E. Main St., New Roads.
The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, contact Registrar Shanika Olinde at (225) 638-5537.
Local and municipal candidates will qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote.
State candidates will qualify between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in the offices of Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin at 8585 Archives Ave., Baton Rouge.
The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail in the Oct. 9 election is Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Friday, Sept. 18.
Early voting is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, through Friday, Oct. 2, excluding Sunday, Sept. 26.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The absentee ballot can be requested online through the Secretary of State Office’s Voter Portal at www.voterportal.sos.la.gov or in writing through the parish Registrar of Voters Office.
The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a completed absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
The open general election is Saturday, Nov. 13.
The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Wednesday, Oct. 13. The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Saturday, Oct. 23.
For more information from the Election Services Division of the Secretary of State’s Office, call Elections Services at (225) 922-0900 or toll-free at (800) 883-2805.