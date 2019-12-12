Catholic High’s gym was busy.
The basketball team was practicing. Cheerleaders were arriving.
Kids were dribbling basketballs. Boosters set up jambalaya dinners on tables for sale. Parents sorted Hornet signs.So much was going on, the fact a championship football game was only three days away was almost lost.
Almost.
Amid all the activity, students,parents and supporters of the Catholic High football team packed the gym for a community pep rally Tuesday to send the team to its Division IV title game against Ouachita Christian High.
The game is scheduled for noon Friday in the Superdome in New Orleans.The fact that the title game was Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut, who came directly from a Parish Council meeting to deliver a proclamation.“In 1978, the Green Hornets played for the state championship on Friday, Dec. 13,” he told the audience.
The proclamation declares Friday to be “Green Hornet Day” in the parish, he said.Catholic High Principal Joe LeBlanc said before the pep rally that any-one looking for a ticket on Thursday will be disappointed.
The school was allotted 1,200 tickets and by Tuesday night, only 100 remained, he said, and they probably would be sold Wednesday.Any tickets not sold had to be re-turned to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association on Thursday when Catholic High went to the Superdome to practice, LeBlanc said.
But tickets were not the only hot item. Two signs – a Hornet and a booster message – were also selling Tuesday at the gym.
Kaylii Melancon Jewell, a 1996 Catholic High alum, and Stacie Allen were labeling signs for people who ordered them in advance.“My children are the fourth generation going to school here,” Jewell said,whose father, Kevin Melancon, was a member of the 1978 Class 1A championship team.
Allen was cheering for her son,Jack, a sophomore on this year’s team.When coach David Simoneaux addressed the crowd, he focused on the seniors.“These 11 young men walked in five years ago,” Simoneaux said. “I took over a program that was 5-6.”
Simoneaux’s message to them:“There was a lot that needed to be accomplished.“These guys bought into this program. They worked for four or five years straight."
Simoneaux figures the seniors took 120 snaps a game, over four years, or 6,000 snaps in their career.
He recalled the 58-0 loss to Southern Lab they suffered as freshmen.When Simoneaux asked for a show of hands, five raised their hands to indicate they were starters in that game.The coach said he prayed after the game that he would have the chance to work with them and give them a chance to go back and face Southern Lab.
Two weeks ago, Catholic High eliminated Southern Lab in the semi-finals 21-8 in Baton Rouge.But Simoneaux didn’t just talk about the seniors’ athletic ability.“They are excellent students,friends and members of the community,” he said. “All are going to college and will do great things.”The Hornets also got a good evaluation from a former Hornet who knows something about champion-ships.Among the 12 members of the
1978 team to attend the rally was Jeff Major, who played quarterback.“You have to think about all the ingredients that go into a championship team,” Major said, who watched the Hornets practice last week.“It’s not always the team with the most talent or the highest ranking that wins,” Major said.“It’s here,” he said, tapping his heart.
Major recalled how Catholic High went down 2-0 at the start of the 1978 championship game against St. Edmund on a safety.“It didn’t bother us. It didn’t phase us. We were confident we could play with them,” he said.The Hornets immediately scored two touchdowns and led 32-2 at the
half, going on to win 45-16.“You have to have the confidence and the desire and they have that,”Major said of the 2019 tea