MORGANZA -- Mark Ramagos will no longer have to worry about 2 a.m. phone calls from residents in Morganza – or at least not as often.
Ramagos officially retired Jan. 1 from full-time work as village manager. His retirement ends 48 years of full-time work for the village.
Richie David will assume the ranks as village manager, but Ramagos will continue in a part-time capacity.
“We can’t let someone with Mark’s knowledge go that easily,” Morganza Mayor Clarence “Woots” Wells said. “He’s been a great asset to our community.”
The village has only 700 residents, but the size of the population does not equal to the size of the workload, Ramagos said.
“Holidays … weekends … middle of the night … I got calls all the time,” he said. “Sometimes it was water, other times it was sewer and then there were calls on gas leaks, stray animals … it always kept me busy.”
His work on water-related issues earned him awards from the state Rural Water Award twice during his years in service.
Ramagos will continue in his role as police chief, a field he did not enter until the 1980s.
He began work with the village in 1972 when he was hired to help fix gas leaks. The workload grew from there, he said.
“When you work in a small community, your job can involve so many different things, especially in bad weather or cold weather,” he said.
His years with the village started during the days when Camille Tuminello served as mayor.
The village had a population of approximately 900 – the closest it ever came to becoming a town. The population was 610 in the 2010 census.
“It was a much busier area back then,” Ramagos said. “You had three or four barrooms, five gas stations and several supermarkets … it was a lot different back then.”
He plans to spend the extra time doing renovations to his home.
Ramagos anticipates he will still have an active role in public works for the village.
“Richie and I will share the workload,” he said. “We’ll definitely share the load.
“You can’t fully get away from the 2 a.m. phone calls,” Ramagos said.