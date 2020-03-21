BATON ROUGE – The positive cases of coronavirus across Louisiana surged once again, according to the Saturday evening tabulation released by the Louisiana Department of Health.
The total reached 763 across Louisiana, while the number of deaths increased to 20. Thirty-five of the state’s 64 parishes now have positive cases.
Orleans Parish, with 418 cases and 16 deaths, remains the biggest hub in the state. Neighboring Jefferson Parish now has 166 cases and three deaths.
East Baton Rouge Parish’s total cases reached 18, while Ascension’s count has increased to 12.
West Baton Rouge and St. Landry each have two cases, while Iberville has two. No cases have been reported thus far in Pointe Coupee, but parish officials say things could change upon the release of additional test results.
Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut has urged residents to heed all warnings from the CDC and Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Federal and state officials have pleaded with residents to large social interactions and remain home as efforts continue to reduce the spread of the virus.
Updated totals will be released Sunday morning.