BATON ROUGE – Uncertainty looms on what direction the state will take once the current Stay at Home mandate tentatively ends April 30, but Gov. John Bel Edwards urged “realistic expectations" from residents.

Edwards remained mum on what the state's plans after the deadline, but he said some restrictions will likely continue.

“I don’t bet very often, but if you made me bet a dollar, I’d bet May 1 we’ll be under a different order than we are now and won’t just discontinue it,” Edwards said during his briefing Tuesday at the headquarters for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The direction will depend on what happens over the next week. The state must make sure the 14-day trajectory reflects what health officials want as it relates to cases and capacity for hospitals.

The trajectory will also include data the state will monitor in regard to the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s not like we will go back to way we were before, but we will go through a gradual phase and a reopening of different parts of the economy, and social distancing remain a prominent feature of daily life,” Edwards said. “We will still be restricting on crowd size and there will be other limitations to make sure we do things as safe as possible and we will always be monitoring in testing to see what happens.”

The state will move forward “when the time is right” in a way that balances public safety on one hand and the need to gradually reopen the economy on the other, he said.

The protocol is based on guidance from the White House Coronavirus Task force and the Center for Disease Control, along with local guidance.

The state Department of Health’s order Monday to resume nonemergency and clinical procedures marks a first step to move forward, Edwards said.

Plans to resume other activities will follow over time.

“I can’t be more specific, but it’s what we’re working on around the clock,” he said.

It does not guarantee another outbreak will not occur once the ball starts rolling on the reopening of activities across the state.

What direction the state would go thereafter remains uncertain.

“That’s the $64 question,” Edwards said. “When we do our phased reopening, it will always be very clear that some people know they’re more vulnerable than others, and not just because of age but also chronic condition, so they will have to exercise more caution.”