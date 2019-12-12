A large chunk of the residential property owners in Pointe Coupee Parish will receive a Christmas gift that will carry over a four-year span.
Reassessment of property across Pointe Coupee Parish may bring little or no change for most property owners, although some could see some noticeable increases, according to Assessor Jimmy Laurent.
Areas that showed significant growth through sales will likely mark the only noticeable differences in tax bills as part of the reassessment.
Outside of those areas, Laurent does not expect many changes in assessed values.
“Things will remain relatively status quo,” he said.
Laurent and the 63 other parish assessors statewide reassess property value every four years, in accordance with state law.
The reassessment process mandated for 2020 began earlier this year.
“There will be some areas of the parish that have shown growth and some that haven’t, and those values will reflect those statistics accordingly,” Laurent said.
Legwork for reassessment began in January and amounted to what Laurent deemed one of the most though analyses his office has ever implemented.
He attributes it to better technology and his 10 years of experience as assessor.
“I have a better and more thorough understanding of what needs to take place,” Laurent said.
Public service could pose the biggest issue for the parish.
“Big ticket” items that fall under public service include railroads, pipelines, barge lines and utilities.
The loss of two barge liners from the Pointe Coupee Parish tax rolls earlier this year could have a significant effect of the overall taxable value, Laurent said.
“Depending on how the state tax commission addresses those values, it could throw the overall evaluation drastically up or down,” he said.
Reassessed values will not affect the tax bills for the current year, which were mailed last month. The 2019 tax bills, due Dec. 31, are collected by the Pointe Coupee Parish Tax Collector’s Office, which falls under the auspices of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.