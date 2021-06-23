BATON ROUGE – Louisiana residents can register for their “Shot at a Million,” a campaign totaling $2.3 million in cash and scholarship giveaways to reward residents who have taken or who choose to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents have until July 10 to get their first shot and register for the first two Shot at a Million prizes, $100,000 in cash and one $100,000 scholarship.
They will be announced July 14.
There will be new winners announced each week after that, culminating with the grand prize winners, who must register by July 31.
The grand prize drawing on Aug. 4 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships.
People only have to register one time to be included in each subsequent weekly drawing.
Those who are already vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible, in addition to any resident who chooses to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the next six weeks.
As of Monday, June 21, 1,566,120 Louisiana residents are fully vaccinated and a total of 1,726,785 have taken at least one dose, according to Louisiana Department of Health data.
Any Louisiana resident 12 or older who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or who will get at least one dose by the end of July is eligible.
Visit ShotAtAMillion.com to register.
Residents who do not have access to the Internet or who have questions can call the toll-free hotline at (877) 356-1511 to register.
Louisiana residents who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are age 18 or older may enter to win one of four $100,000 prizes and the grand prize of $1 million.
Those who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.
Here are the deadlines to enter for the drawings by midnight on these days.
• Enter by July 9 for the July 14 drawing.
• Enter by July 16 for the July 21 drawing.
• Enter by July 23 for the July 28 drawing.
• Enter by July 30 for the Aug. 4 drawing.
• Enter by July 31 for the Aug. 4 grand prize drawing.
Winners will be announced two days after the drawing to allow time to confirm vaccination status.
The grand prize winners will be announced on Aug. 13. For more information, visit ShotAtAMillion.com.