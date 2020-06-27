NEW ROADS – Standing before an audience of spectators all clad in masks, Rene Thibodeaux took one last step before he officially becomes sheriff.
Thibodeaux took the oath of office from former Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Catherine D. “Kitty” Kimball during a short ceremony Friday, June 26 at the Pointe Coupee Parish Courthouse. He stood alongside his father, Clarence Thibodeaux, who held the Bible during the inaugural rite.
The deputies will take oath at 8 a.m. Wednesday during a ceremony at St. Mary Catholic Church in New Roads. The church will host the ceremony to accommodate social distancing.
Thibodeaux, a native of Morganza, defeated three-term sheriff Bud Torres in an upset last October. The term begins at the start of the next fiscal year.
It’s a much different world in the 8 ½ months since Thibodeaux’s victory.
The coronavirus pandemic has slowed or shut down many activities across the nation and around the world. More recently, the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta ignited civil unrest and deep racial tension nationwide and around other parts of the globe.
The unrest and its effect on all law enforcement across America figured prominently in the brief speech Thibodeaux.
“I want to bridge the gap between the community and police – and that was something I discussed a year ago when I was on the campaign,” he said. “It’s really sad to see the times we’re going through … it’s tough on law enforcement and I just want my people to have the same philosophy of how you should treat people like they’re your own cousin with the utmost respect and all the professionalism that you can.”
Thibodeaux comes from a line of law enforcement officers that dates back to his grandfather, a former chief of police in Fordoche. His father, Clarence Thibodeaux, served 42 years as a chief deputy for PCSO and his grandfather, Ophey Thibodeaux, was the first marshal for the Village of Fordoche.
Thibodeaux, who worked 11 years in Pointe Coupee schools as a D.A.R.E. officer under Torres, said he plans to resume the drug-prevention program, along with other initiatives to reduce the rate of youth crimes across the parish.
During his campaign, Thibodeaux touted his strong relationships with the chiefs of police in New Roads, Fordoche and Livonia as a way he can establish a more united in area law enforcement.
He said he wants to restore community policing, where a deputy can ride through a neighborhood, talk to the residents and establish a stronger bond between the community and law enforcement.
“We need to unite all law enforcement agencies – the chiefs of police all throughout Pointe Coupee Parish,” Thibodeaux said. “Every Pointe Coupee chief of police was in attendance tonight, and every one of them supported me throughout the campaign – some of them were out in the open, others not – but we can have great unity for the parish, and that can be a great plus.”
The chiefs of police in attendance for the event included Fred Gueho of Fordoche, Landon Landry of Livonia, Kevin McDonald of New Roads and Mark Ramagos of Morganza.
Others in attendance at the event included Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, District Attorney Ricky Ward, New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes, Morganza Mayor Clarence Wells, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi and West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman.
Thibodeaux will be the first sheriff from Morganza in recent memory. Torres hails from Maringouin, Smith was from New Roads and Preston Chustz was from an unincorporated area near New Roads.
Others from the Morganza area who serve in parish offices include Clerk of Court Lynell Landry, Pointe Coupee Government Financial Director Toni Lynn Guidry and Parish Councilman Sidney “Scooter” LaCoste.
Wells considers Thibodeaux’s inauguration a milestone for Morganza.
“They said it couldn’t happen and it wouldn’t happen – and now it did,” he said.