BATON ROUGE -- Eight additional cases brought the Pointe Coupee Parish conronavirus total to 63, while the death toll climbed to 20, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released today (Saturday, May 16).
The latest parish stats were culled from 833 commercial tests and 165 tests from the state lab.
The increased totals coincide with a backlog of tests, while more cases could follow based on results of 150 drive-up tests conducted in Batchelor, New Roads and Livonia last week.
Statewide totals include 34,117 reported cases, along with 2,413 reported deaths and 66 probable deaths. The statewide statistics are based 259,742 tests -- 11,386 performed by the state lab and 248,356 by commercial labs.
Dates will be coming on the next test sites in Pointe Coupee Parish.
NEARBY PARISHES
East Baton Rouge: 3,009 cases, 208 deaths.
Ascension: 752 cases, 49 deaths.
Iberville Parish: 524 cases, 38 deaths.
Livingston: 344 cases, 24 deaths.
St. Martin: 272 cases, 22 deaths.
St. Landry: 230 cases, 51 deaths.
East Feliciana: 176 cases, 22 deaths.
West Baton Rouge: 148 cases, 30 deaths
Avoyelles: 89 cases, nine deaths.
West Feliciana: 184 cases, eight deaths.
St. Helena: 41 cases, one death.
PARISHES STATEWIDE
Jefferson: 6,982 cases, 427 deaths.
Orleans: 6,781 cases, 495 deaths
Caddo: 1,864 cases, 155 deaths.
St. Tammany: 1,528 cases, 142 deaths
Ouachita: 931 cases, 31 deaths.
St. John the Baptist: 829 cases, 77 deaths
Lafourche: 738 cases, 63 deaths
Terrebonne: 567 cases, 43 deaths
Lafayette: 578 cases, 23 deaths.
Calcasieu: 514 cases, 40 deaths.
Rapides: 4137 cases, 14 deaths.