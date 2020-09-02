A rivalry between two teen factions may be linked to shootouts in New Roads on two consecutive nights during the weekend of Aug. 16 that led to arrests three days after the incidents, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.
A joint investigation between detectives from the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and New Roads Police Department led to the arrest of three teenagers allegedly involved in the shootouts.
Deputies made one arrest Aug. 21 and two more the next day
Investigators found approximately 25 bullet casings on the ground after they scoped the scene of a shooting along St. Ann and St. Augustine that occurred in the early hours of Aug. 13.
A shootout the following evening at a home in the Bayou Run neighborhood involved shots fired at the home and a vehicle in the driveway.
Thibodeaux did not refer to the groups as “gangs,” but he said those shootings and the July 18 homicide at Emmitt Douglas have heightened concerns by both departments that violence may be on the rise in the area.
“There’s nothing for them to do in this community,” he said.
Joint efforts by detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and city Police Department are credited with the arrests.
“We saturated those areas,” Thibodeaux said.