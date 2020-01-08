A Rougon native and her son were among five people who died in a small-plane crash on Dec. 28 near Lafayette Regional Airport.
Funeral services were Thursday, Jan. 2, at Our Savior’s Church-Lafayette Campus in Lafayette for Gretchen David Vincent, 51, and Michael “Walker” Vincent, 15.
Vincent was the 1986 valedictorian of Rougon High School.
Other victims of the plane crash were identified as pilot Ian Biggs, 51, and passengers Robert Crisp II, 59, and Carley McCord, 30.
Stephen “Wade” Berzas, the only person to survive the crash, is hospitalized at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Danielle Britt is hospitalized at University Medical Center in New Orleans after suffering serious burns when her vehicle flipped and caught on fire as the plane crashed to the ground.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued a preliminary report Tuesday on the accident that said weather may have played a role in the crash, although the NTSB did not single it out as a key element of the crash.
“Weather is a factor in that spatial disorientation can happen quickly if the pilot is not fully concentrating on his instruments without overly fixating on one instrument,” said AccuWeather’s Geoff Knauth, a pilot with more than 41 years of flying experience.
Investigators have said it will take about a year for the cause of the crash to be determined.
The visibility at the time of takeoff at the airport was three-quarters of a mile. Instrument meteorological conditions (IMC) were in effect, according to the report. The air temperature was in the upper 60s F, and winds were at roughly 7 mph at the time.
“Multiple witnesses observed the airplane appear out of the low cloud bank in a steep, left-bank turn,” the report said. “One witness stated that the airplane rolled wings level just before it struck the trees and
Vincent is survived by her husband, Michael “Chris” Vincent, president of Global Data Systems in Lafayette; her parents, Ted and Kathleen Kimball David; and two sisters, Carey Lawson (Alan) and Drue McLean (Jeff).
She also is survived by her father-in-law, Chuck Vincent, and his wife, Caroline; mother-in-law, Mary Vincent; sisters-in-law, Colleen McKanna (Terry) and Leslie Miles Daigle (Jude), and brother-in-law, Kevin Miles.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Morris and Ermine David, and maternal grandparents Albert Eugene and Edna Erle Walker Kimball.
Funeral arrangements were by Martin & Castille-Southside of Lafayette.
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Kelly Orgeron, wife of LSU football coach Ed Orgeron, spoke at the service for the Vincents.
The service featured a video by Walker Vincent’s classmates at Ascension Episcopal School.
Gretchen Vincent graduated from LSU in 1968 with a bachelor of science degree in marketing.
She loved LSU athletics, was a member of the TAF and a season-ticket holder for LSU football. She attended the College World Series in 2000 when LSU won the national championship, and saw LSU win the 2007 national championship in football, according to her obituary.
A member of the Junior League of Lafayette, she also served on the Ascension Episcopal School PTO Board and was co-chairman of the Annual Auction in 2010.
She was a member of the Harvest at Home fundraising dinner for 3 years to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank and a member of Asbury Methodist Church.
Michael “Walker” Vincent passed away one day before his 16th birthday, his obituary said.
He maintained a 4.0 GPA while earning college credit through AP classes and dual enrollment at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. He also was a member of the tennis team.
This spring he would have been inducted into the National Honor Society and the National History Honor Society.
Walker Vincent volunteered at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital and St. Joseph Diner. He planned to major in pre-dentistry at LSU and become an orthodontist.