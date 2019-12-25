The Principal of the Year award recipient and the three outstanding teachers of 2019 commanded the spotlight during the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board’s final regular meeting of the year.
Board members honored Cleotha Johnigan as Principal of Year; Bridget Berry, Elementary Teacher of the Year; Sharon Gaude, Middle School Teacher of the Year; and Jennifer Perkins, High School Teacher of the Year.
All four received $500 gift cards for use at their schools.
CLEOTHA JOHNIGAN
Johnigan, a first-year principal at Rosenwald Elementary, said he wants to be remembered in different ways by staff, students, parents and stakeholders.
“When I finish my tenure, I want staff to remember me as an authentic leader – someone who supported their needs, modeled great leadership, acted with integrity and built the capacity within each team member to become a leader on our campus,” Johnigan said.
“I would like to be remembered as a leader who was fair, consistent and provided them with opportunities to be active participants in their child’s education by being responsive to their calls and issues.
“I also would like to be remembered by other stakeholders as a leader who intentionally attempted to build relationships that would aid Rosenwald Elementary in becoming a beacon of hope for the community.”
BRIDGET BERRY
Berry, a fifth-grade teacher at the STEM Magnet Academy, has 15 years of experience as a classroom teacher and 11 years as an administrator.
She attributes her success to consistently striving for a new “angle.”
“For example, during the unit The Birchbark House,” the actual novel is arranged in seasons,” Berry said. “The culminating task is to write about the main character’s maturity through the seasons.
“Last school year, I was able to secure an empty classroom at my school to provide a blank canvas for the task,” she said.
“As we finished each season in the novel, students completed a constructed response question in small groups on posters regarding how the main character matured during that particular season.”
Students had their own room-size graphic organizer by the end of the year, Berry said.
“The students were not only proud of it, but it inspired them to write their culminating task by seeing the main character’s growth as a character during each season as each wall ‘illustrated’ the growth of the character,” she said.
“They began to see how they, too, were like the main character and they grew as well into their transition to a new school.”
SHARON GAUDE
Gaude credits her belief in guiding students of all backgrounds to be successful for her success.
She teaches eighth-grade reading and English/language arts at the STEM Magnet Academy.
Gaude has 10 years of teaching experience.
“It is my belief that the classroom environment is vital to student success,” she said. “Our ability to laugh at ourselves and be honest in a safe environment opens the door for students to take hold of learning opportunities which often include taking risks.
“Together, we share our different views or opinions, that we see situations differently due to our life experiences,” Gaude said. “As trust becomes part of the classroom atmosphere, respect for each other’s writings and perspectives are noticeable.”
She often shows her students short videos that focus on human differences, personal struggles and inspirational stories.
“It always amazes me how the students reflect on these stories throughout the year as they make connections with characters in our books,” Gaude said.
“In my opinion, students are more likely to show growth academically when they feel they can take chances in a safe learning environment.
“I remind the students that we are in this together and that we need to encourage each other,” she said.
JENNIFER PERKINS
Perkins, who has 16 years of experience as an educator, teaches 11th- and 12th-grade American history and world history dual enrollment and honors at Livonia High School.
She said she enjoys using her experience to help mentor new teachers at Livonia.
“I find it very rewarding because it is helping further the craft of teaching which continually changes and evolves,” Perkins said. “I enjoy the partnership that is created by these mentoring relationships as I believe both parties learn from the situation.”
She participates in the New Teacher Orientation programs provided at the district and school level as a means of showing her commitment to the development of new teachers.
“It Takes a Village” is an often-used phrase referring to the numerous individuals needed to raise children – and the same notion applies to educators, Perkins said.
“Working with my colleagues allows me opportunities to collaborate with individuals who have different strengths than me,” she said.
“I believe that when the students see the faculty working together, it demonstrates how important they are to our school community.”