NEW ROADS – Owners of Satterfield’s Upper Deck Restaurant announced Tuesday that the popular waterfront eatery will not reopen due to COVID-19 pandemic.
“Uncertainty of the virus” was listed as the reason for the closure, which was announced on social media.
“We will be offering Satterfield’s for sale, as we embark on other opportunities,” owners Johnny and Dana Ewing said on the post. “We thank our customers and employees for your past support.”
The owners could not be reached for comment when contacted Tuesday night.
Sit-down restaurant and bricks-and-mortar retailers – particularly those in shopping malls – have been hardest hit due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus quarantine.
Rumors had circulated regarding the future of the landmark restaurant after a post on Facebook which alerted that it would close outright – even for “to go” orders – after April 30, “until further notice.”
The restaurant, which specialized in seafood and steaks, had become a destination spot for tourists both for its cuisine and outdoor seating along False River. It stayed in business for more than 25 years.
The eatery also served as a meeting spot for local clubs and civic organizations. It was also a popular meeting spot celebrities, sports figures and public officials from the local, state and federal level.
Satterfield’s operated in a renovated building which dated back more than a century.
The Landing Bar, on the lower level of the building, will remain in business.