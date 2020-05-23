The Pointe Coupee Parish coronavirus case total remained 182 and the statewide count increased only by 115, according to statistics the Louisiana Department of Health released Saturday.
The number of confirmed cases across Louisiana reached 37,040, one of the smallest increases since the outbreak, and a sign that the state may have finally flattened the curve after nearly three months.
The tally on hospitalization and ventilator use also continues to show signs of progress. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals dropped to 836, while the ventilator count remained 112.
A total of 26,249 patients have recovered, LDH statistics indicated.
Commercial testing has reached 1,115, largely because of the drive-thru exams the Pointe Coupee Parish Government has offered free of charge throughout the parish in recent weeks.
State health officials remain uncertain whether higher fluctuation in case increases during recent weeks can be attributed to the ramp-up in testing or another spike.
The number of patients in hospitals and the use of ventilators will play a major part in the decision on when to further ease restrictions the state put into place in mid-March.