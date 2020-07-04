NEW ROADS -- Coronavirus restrictions halted most of the pre-July 4th festivities for the City of New Roads, but the celebration Friday night did not lose all of its bang.
The city presented the traditional fireworks display over False River, which kept the biggest attraction intact even when COVID-19 regulations put the brakes on food vendors, game booths, live music and other traditional attractions at the boat landing.
Organizers set up tables for family seating, along with another viewing area in safe distance from the family area.
“We did as much as we could to keep the tradition alive and stay in compliance with social distancing standards,” said George Miller, manager of the New Roads Main Street Program. “We had to get the permit for all of this from the state fire marshal.”
Approximately 100 people cattended the event. Some watched from the gazebo area, others stood in the parking lot and a few sat along the grassy hill behind City Hall.
The display attracted a few out-of-town visitors who caught the event by surprise.
Stephanie Scott of Port Allen, along with Mike and Sue Pinell of Houma, discovered the event unexpectedly while they dined at Morel’s.
Tbey said it may have strarted a new tradition.
“The atmosphere was great, right along the river, and it was a beautiful display,” she said. “They didn’t have any festivities this year in West Baton Rouge, but we loved what we saw here tonight, so we will come back here next year.”
TODAY’S FESTIVITIES …
“A Tribute to Frontline Workers” will be the theme for this year’s False River Boat Parade, which will begin at 2 p.m. Independence Day.
The event, hosted by the city, continues a decades-long that brings patriotism and fun to Pointe Coupee Parish.
The route for the boat parade will take the decorated watercraft from the foot of Hospital Road behind Daquiri to the pier near the Landing Bar, just beneath the former Satterfield’s Restaurant.
The boat lineup begins at 1:45 p.m. The award ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the judge’s stand at the gazebo.
Awards categories include: Best Decorated Boat, Most Patriotic Boat, Best Decorated Party Barge, Most Patriotic Party Barge, Mayor’s Trophy, Founder’s Trophy and the “Shoulda Gotta” Trophy.