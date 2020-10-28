NEW ROADS -- Pointe Coupee Parish School Board members, in a surprise move last week, amended a vote from last month that will now guarantee teachers and support personnel the entire $6,000 of their salary hike during the current school year.
The measure will give teachers and support workers additional paychecks in December and January that will total $3,000, while all pay checks after the start of 2021 will have the additional salary amount to total $6,000.
The measure at the Oct. 22 meeting passed 5-1. Board member Frank Aguillard cast the dissenting vote, while board members Anita LeJeune and Jason Lemoine were absent.
Aubry Hendricks made the recommendation that he and his fellow members amend the vote from the Sept. 24 meeting.
“With honor, I second that motion. and I appreciate the consideration,” said board member Chad Aguillard, who – from the start – and supported paying teachers the full amount for the current school year,
The decision the board approved in the October meeting came one month after a heated forum that ended with teachers receiving only a portion of the pay hike on December and January checks.
Hendricks explained his change of heart.
“I called all the teachers who were emotional last month, and we all had good conversations, and then I met one-on-one with the chief financial officer (Stephen Langlois) and the superintendent (Kim Canazaro),” he said.
“The teachers understood the way we voted last month, but just wanted their money – the $3,000 – in the pay period and that’s what had them upset, but it all worked out and now the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board can move forward.”
Board member Walter Grezaffi, who had also opposed the full pay in previous meetings, joined Hendricks with a vote in favor of the full pay hike amount.
“I just had a couple of meetings with the CFO and superintendent, and it shed a little more light on the numbers,” he said.
“The last two times it seemed like we were in a rush about it, and it was never a matter of us not wanting to give it to them – it was about whether or not we could afford it, and at this point in time I feel like we’re financially stable to do this.”
Aguillard opposed the measure because he said he believed it would lead the School Board to spend money it had not yet collected.
He wanted the board to use money it receives from the first round of new tax collections this December to implement the additional pay.
“Nothing changed from last month … we’re going to be spending an additional $200,000 than we collected,” he said. “The tax didn’t pass until Aug. 15, and they’re going back to July, while my motion last month would have gone back to Sept. 1, which I thought was very fair
“All eight members voted to put this tax on the ballot, so as a board member I got to vote on it twice – I voted to put it on the ballot, I voted for it at the polls and I campaigned very hard for it to pass,” Aguillard said. “But my constituents don’t expect me to approve anything that has us spend more than we collect, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
The decision immediately followed the brief statement from Hendricks and a quick, anticlimactic vote that ended two months of disputes.
Teachers staged a sickout and walkout after the Sept. 3 meeting when the School Board refused to rescind a decision that would have started the pay hike in January.
The decision came despite figures presented by Langlois and Assessor Jimmy Laurent that showed the board could implement the hike and still avoid a fiscal tumble.
Board President Tom Nelson said after last week’s meeting that he was not surprised by the change of heart from his fellow board members.
“I kind of expected they would have made the decision tonight, but I didn’t think it would take this long for them to reconsider,” he said.
The decision sends a strong message to the parish, Superintendent Kim Canazaro said.
“It’s a strong voice to the taxpayers that the district will do what we said,” she said.
James “Big Brown” Joseph, who spoke against the board partial payout during the executive committee meeting Oct. 15, praised the decision.
“I’m very proud to be in Pointe Coupee Parish today,” he said. “With that being said, I can hold my head up high and say that the board did what it was supposed to have done … it makes me want to do whatever I can to help this parish.”
Longtime Livonia schoolteacher Chonnon Andre, who had made an emotional plea to board members at the Sept. 24 meeting, also praised the board for approving the full amount.
“I just want to speak on behalf of all the educators and staff in this parish, and to say we appreciate you all taking every bit of thought on this … we’re very grateful,” she said.
Canazaro said she is hopeful the decision will convince parish teachers to stay in the district and not seek work in neighboring parishes.
“That is the goal,” she said.