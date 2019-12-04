The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board is awaiting word from the state on Priority 1 funding on its central office.
The board recently sent a cooperative endeavor agreement to the Division of Administration in hopes it can move forward on the plan to move forward on plans to rebuild or renovate the “temporary” site it has occupied since 2009.
The Priority 1 funding would help get the ball rolling on work 10 years after flooding from Hurricane Gustav incapacitated the previous location on Morganza Highway.
The School Board has operated from the makeshift facility on Napoleon Street since September 2009. The current location – which dates back more than 60 years – has served as the Poydras Annex, the J.E. Jumonville Vo-Tech School and the School of Hope.
“This was never meant to be the final place, but here we are now, 10 years later, and it’s still our temporary location,” School Board Superintendent Kim Canazaro said.
The state money will come from the Facility of Planning Control, which operates as a branch of the Division of Administration.
The School Board has requested a waiver on its 25 percent share of the $4.4 million allocated for the project.
“If we get the Priority 1 funding, the parish has already met the match through work they did to move into our current facility,” Canazaro said.
Architects had originally drawn up plans on the work for the “temporary” location behind the Poydras Center, but it would depend on the total cost, she said.
Kevin Lemoine, Canazaro’s predecessor, had already met with architect to begin the planning.
“We’ve made no commitments thus far,” she said.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said during his recent campaign that he would push for funding to replace the old office on Morganza Highway.