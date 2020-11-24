The Pointe Coupee Parish School District may soon move forward on plans for its central office, more than 12 years after Hurricane Gustav caused extensive damage to its original office on Morganza Highway.
The discussion at its Nov. 19 meeting came more than nine months after the state approved a funding package for the School Board to use only for the renovation of the current office, the original facility or a new one.
The School Board has $2 million in Priority 1 Funding – a cash line of credit – approved earlier this year, while an additional $2.4 million sits in Priority 5.
State Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, D-Fordoche, told board members he would seek to put that item on the agenda for the next meeting of the state Bond Commission, which is scheduled for January.
Under state law, Priority 5 funding can be a reauthorization or a new appropriation and can receive a noncash line of credit from the Bond Commission.
Noncash lines of credit may be granted at any time during the fiscal year.
All use of the money must go toward the refurbishment of the current facility or flood-damaged office, or toward purchase or construction of a new building.
Under the state funding requirements, the School Board would be responsible for a 25 percent match on that funding.
However, the funds the system has paid toward relocation and improvements to the current domicile would go to that match.
Discussion during the meeting focused on possible acquisition of the Pangburn Building near Major Parkway, which is up for sale at an asking price of $4.8 million.
The three-story building sits on 7.84 acres. It would enable the School Board to house all services under one roof.
Two school system services – pupil appraisal and special education – are housed at Rosenwald Elementary School.
The school system also faces options that would include repairs to the facility on Morganza Highway, which has been abandoned since Hurricane Gustav in 2008.
It could also put the money toward the current facility, which has been a makeshift central office after serving as the Poydras Annex, J.E. Jumonville Vo-Tech School and School of Hope over a span of more than 60 years.
Another option includes construction of a new facility at the site of the old LaBarre Elementary School, adjacent to the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee.
“This is a big decision, one we all need to think about and come to a conclusion on what we should do,” board President Tom Nelson said.
Assistant Superintendent Karla Jack, meanwhile, sees long-term possibilities if the board acquired the Pangburn Building.
She envisioned use of the land along the site for a primary site that would house a new primary school.
“I know the price is steep and the chances are that someone will buy the building is slim in Pointe Coupee, but the building is prime, and we have to look at the future,” she said. “Or we can build at Labarre, but we’re landlocked where we are.
“The Pangburn Building has as steep price, but we could come up with space that would be beneficial,” Jack said. “We shouldn’t rule it out.”
The board would be required to get an appraisal on the building if it chooses to move forward, board member Frank Aguillard said.