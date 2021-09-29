The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board, acting on the recommendations from parish Assessor Jimmy Laurent, voted unanimously last week not to increase millage rates amid a revenue loss that parish tax entities face over the next year.
The exodus of seven barge lines from Pointe Coupee Parish will slash $413 million in market value from the parish.
Meanwhile, a dispute with CLECO over the assessed value of Big Cajun II could lead to a further decrease in revenues.
The seven barge lines bolted from Pointe Coupee Parish in favor of East Feliciana Parish, an impoverished parish that has the lowest tax millages in the Louisiana.
Pointe Coupee Parish ranks third, behind St. Landry Parish.
A provision in state law allows tax bodies the right to increase their millage to compensate for lost revenue.
The board had the option to raise two of the taxes. The newest millage, passed last year, was not eligible for an increase.
“These barge lines were classified as public services, so you have that option,” Laurent said. “But if you increase the millage, that’s even more incentive for the remaining six barge lines to leave the parish.”
Laurent said he doubts that any entities will increase their millage for the next year, based on the loss of tax revenue.
The 11.96 mills the School Board collects annually yields $6399,608 in tax revenue off a taxable value of $535,088,958.
The taxable value for 2021 due to public service is estimated to be $722,883.24 less for the school system, according to Laurent.
The CLECO dispute and the loss of the barge lines amount to $2.5 million less for the school system – $1.5 million less from the barge lines and $1 million less amid the ongoing assessment dispute with CLECO, according to School Board Chief Financial Officer Stephen Langlois.
“We budgeted for most of this loss already in the original budget, so these new numbers won’t eat into the budget much more than it already has,” Langlois said.
Frank Aguillard was among the board members who urged against the increase.
“I’m adamantly against rolling forward on taxes,” he said. “At the same time, I want teachers to understand that their salaries won’t get cut.”
Langlois said the parish can ask the barge lines why they left and could renegotiate a return next year.
Laurent and Les Cantrell, director of economic development for the Pointe Coupee Parish Chamber of Commerce, plan to reach out to the barge lines that left.
They are planning a visit to a tax representative based in Boerne, Texas, who represents the remaining barge lines that exist in Pointe Coupee Parish.