OSCAR -- A school bus veered into a ditch to avoid a head-on collision along La. 1 this morning.
The bus driver was returning home after the morning school drop-offs, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux. The accident led to a traffic delay of more than two hours on the rainy morning.
No passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident, he said.
The accident occurred around 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of La. 78 (Parlange Lane)
The names of the drivers have not yet been released.
The bus swerved to avoid the collision with a late-model Dodge Challenger, which had spun of control on a slick, rain-soaked pavement.
“It almost hit head-on,” Thibodeaux said. “It destroyed that Challenger … there were pieces of the vehicle all over the road, everywhere.”
The bus driver refrained from slamming the brakes, as a means of stopping the vehicle from overturning.
“The bus driver was scared to hit the brakes and turn it over, and instead rode down the road a bit, went across the lane of traffic and hit the ditch really hard,” the sheriff said.
The driver of the Challenger was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital. The injuries are not suspected to have been serious, Thibodeaux said.