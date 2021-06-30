Federal guidelines are not complete, but all signs thus far point to a somewhat normal classroom setting for students in Pointe Coupee Parish and across the state.
Masks will no longer be a requirement in classroom settings, based on directives during the “Ready to Achieve” webinar the state Department of Education held last week.
Superintendent Kim Canezaro made the announcement during last week’s regular meeting of the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board on Thursday, June 24.
Parents will not have to provide a proof of vaccination, she said.
“We’re going to operate by the honor system on vaccinations,” Canezaro said.
Pointe Coupee Parish’s protocol for the 2021-22 school year falls in place with most of the state regarding proof of vaccination.
Students on school buses, however, must continue to wear masks, but not because of a state decision.
The directive issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) falls under the mitigation rules for public transportation on school buses when they operate at 100 percent capacity, she said.
The CDC will recommend masks and social distancing but will not list it as a requirement.
It will instead leave decisions on the extent of the protocol to local school systems.
As for steps if a student tests positive for COVID-19, the state Board of Education established the following guidelines:
• If a school becomes aware of a presumptive positive or positive case of COVID-19, the child should not attend school until determined to be non-infectious by his or her doctor.
• Parents may be notified by the state Office of Public Health if their child may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, along with any next steps.
• If it is determined that a school was the focus of infection for COVID-19, the school superintendent, in consultation with the Office of Public Health, will determine if the school should remain open or close for a period of time.
A positive case of COVID-19 does not necessarily warrant classroom or school closure.
In other business, board members gave the green light to continue a cooperative endeavor with Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux to staff student resource officers at all six campuses in the parish.
“Attendance has been so much better since it returned,” Canezaro said. “In the initial meeting last year with Sheriff Thibodeaux and (Chief Deputy) Brad Joffrion, they assured me they’d have coverage, and they’ve kept that promise all along.”
Meanwhile, the board tabled action on District Judge Kevin Kimball’s request on behalf of the 18th Judicial District for a $12,000 commitment for startup of the Families in Needs of Services program.
The judicial district has made the request to school districts in Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes.
The program operates in conjunction with school boards, sheriff’s offices and District Attorney Tony Clayton.
It would seek to bring together resources to curb juvenile delinquency.
“It not only targets children, but the families as a whole,” Canazaro said.
The board responded favorably to the proposal but wants more information on the program before it brings it to a vote.
“I think it’s a good thing, and I’m not against it, but I want to know who does it hire? Individuals or teachers?” board member Aubrey Hendricks said.
Also, board members were introduced to Brad D’Arensbourg, the new district manager for First Student, the student transportation program for the school system.
He replaces Will Lowe, who was promoted to district manager for the entire state.
D’Arensbourg, a native of River Ridge, enters his new post with 20 years of logistic experience.
Canezaro also introduced two new principals for the upcoming school year.
Carolyn Wells will assume the top job at Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary, and Aiman Bayoumi will be at the helm for Rougon Elementary.