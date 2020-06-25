The Louisiana Department of Education was expected release long-awaited guidance today on how to implement the upcoming school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board already has started some of the legwork.
Newly installed state Education Superintendent Cade Brumley will deliver the specifics on what direction schools should take when classes resume in August.
For Pointe Coupee Parish, the procedure will depend on student population.
Pointe Coupee Parish School Superintendent Kim Canezaro said she began individual meetings this week with principals from each school in the district on what it could mean for each campus.
A drop in the number of coronavirus cases could bring the state to Phase 3 by August, but the specifics – outside of fewer restrictions – remain uncertain.
For now, the Pointe Coupee Parish school system will base its plans on the Phase 2 restrictions in place.
The protocol will include measures to ensure social-distancing recommendations, but those plans will vary from campus to campus.
“What you see implemented on one campus may look entirely different on another,” Canezaro said.
For Upper Pointe Coupee Elementary in Batchelor, the population of just over 200 students allows leeway for distancing without leaving the traditional classroom setting.
In schools with larger enrollments, the school system may have to think outside the box, Canezaro said.
Some classes may commence in partitioned areas of gyms or a portion of the cafeteria.
A process is underway to determine the size of each building to figure what they can accommodate.
“We’re being very creative, and it will all depend on size of each school,” Canezaro said. “We’re going to utilize every square inch of the campus.”
A move back to Phase 1 would force the school system to revert to virtual learning for most students, she said.
A limit to 10 people per room would likely make virtual learning the only option, Canezaro said.
“It’s all going to depend on the numbers we get and the guidelines they implement,” she said.
“Every person is going to be involved here in an ‘all hands on deck’ approach to make sure we’re doing everything we can to educate the children in our school system.”