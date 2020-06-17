Pointe Coupee Parish public schools are set to reopen Aug. 11, but questions remain on how schools will accommodate students amid COVID-19 restrictions.
The Resilient Louisiana Plan will include guidance on how campuses will function during the ongoing pandemic. The Louisiana Department of Education will release guidance Monday, June 22, that outlines directives for the K-12 school year.
The Pointe Coupee Parish school system has four contingency plans in place for the upcoming school year.
One includes a provisional opening with all students back on a school campus, while another plan calls for a mixed format of some virtual classes and others on campus.
A third plan would include an all-virtual format, while the fourth would serve as an intermittent proposal.
“It’s all doing to depend on the phase the state is in at the time,” Canezaro said. “Transportation will be the driving force because of uncertainty over how many students the school system can put on a bus.”
It’s not only the transportation issues that create a roadblock for the school system.
Officials must determine how to keep students six feet apart in the classroom, which will be determined by the square footage of each classroom.
Guidelines also may require students walk one direction on the campus.
“We’re making plans for each scenario until we figure out what the state will tell us on how we can reopen,” Canezaro said. “The rest will be left up to each school district because every parish’s needs are unique.”
State guidelines thus far will not require students to wear a mask.
“It’s not mandatory yet, but everything is still evolving and changing,” she said. “We’re still planning for a return to a campus, but right now we don’t know if it’s all going to be at home or if some will be virtual or all on campus – all of those questions will be answered June 22.”
The school system has ordered masks, disinfectants, hand sanitizers and other protective items, but purchase of those items also create an obstacle for the school system.
“Every purchase order we sent out is on back order, very similar to what we saw a few months ago with ventilators,” Canezaro said.
“We’re working to be ready, and it’s just a matter of time before we can get those supplies in.”