Pandemic-related steps brings the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board new challenges for the coming school year, but the system continues to grapple with a dilemma it faces every summer.
In addition to safe, germ-free campuses, the school system must ensure it will have teachers in every classroom.
The public-school system lost 51 teachers by the end of the 2019-20 session. Of those who left, 12 resigned for other employment in Louisiana, while two stayed in education but will leave the state, according to exit questionnaires.
The remainder retired, sought work in other fields or left for personal reasons.
The hiring process involves advertising for the vacancies, as well as interviewing and certification for prospective employees.
It’s a frustrating process that continues every year for Pointe Coupee Parish, where teacher salaries trail neighboring school districts by as much as $10,000 per year.
“Out the door with those 14 teachers goes the professional development and training … we put a lot of resources into our teachers,” Superintendent Kim Canezaro said.
“When they leave, it creates a vacancy and they take their training with them, so it’s really a matter of starting over for us.”
The revolving door scenario continues throughout the school year, which adds to the frustration for Canezaro and other officials in the school system.
“It’s the impact on the students, with the knowledge, experience and professional development that walks out the door with them, so it’s much more than just the physical loss of that person,” she said.
“It goes much deeper than that … we have to start over with the training and then we risk losing them again.”
Canezaro does not fault teachers for seeking greener pastures, even when they land in neighboring parishes.
It’s the situation the school system has faced for decades.
“As an employer, you want to sell your district and give them the high points of what we have to offer here, along with all the perks we have to offer in this district,” Canezaro said.
“But at the end of the day a $10,000 per year pay raise is a life changer – it’s a monthly house note, and I can’t match that,” Canezaro said. “But it’s hard for us in this district to convince them to come, and even harder to convince them to stay.
“We give them the experience, and then they leave,” she said.
The School Board will ask voters Aug. 15 to approve a 10-year, 9.5-mill property tax to fund pay raises for teachers, along with upgrades for transportation, building repairs and technological.
The plan would generate $4.75 million annually.
It would grant certified schoolteachers a $6,000 per year pay increase and would provide an additional $3,092 annually for support workers – cafeteria employees, office personnel and custodians.
In addition, the added revenue would funnel 2.5 mills for transportation, one mill apiece for maintenance and infrastructure, and a half-mill for technology.
The millage would help the board stave off a projected $1.5 million shortfall for the 2020-21 fiscal year.