The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board approved a motion Thursday, Sept. 24, that will give teachers and support personnel a portion of the other half of a pay hike for the first year.
The $2,250 in additional pay – $1,250 in December and $1,000 in January – falls $750 short of the $3,000 teachers sought to give them the entire raise for the 2020-21 school year.
Under the plan the board approved, certified teachers will receive $1,250 on or about Dec. 22, and $1,000 on or about Jan. 29.
Twelve-month support personnel will get checks of $575 in December and January.
Ten-month support workers will take home an $500 in December and $400 in January, while nine-month support workers will bring home an extra $383 in December and $367 in January.
The decision will put the annual salary hikes of $6,000 for certified teachers and $3,000 for support workers on the calendar year, which would put the extra money on their checks beginning in January.
The proposal – on a motion by board member Frank Aguillard and seconded by Aubry Hendricks – passed on a 6-2 vote.
Aguillard, Henricks, Walter Grezaffi, Anita LeJeune, Jason Lemoine and Lisa D’Aquilla Loupe voted for the plan.
Board President Tom Nelson and board member Chad Aguillard voted no.
The measure passed after a 4-4 vote squashed Lemoine’s motion to dole out the $3,000. Loupe seconded the motion, while Nelson and Chad Aguillard voted in favor.
Loupe and Lemoine said they voted for the Aguillard measure to ensure teachers didn’t leave the meeting with any promise for additional revenue. Their votes on the opposition motion originally drew ire of some teachers in the audience.
Both said they cast their votes to prevent another tie.
“It wasn’t ideal, but I voted with them to make sure the teachers at least got something,” Loupe said.
Lemoine said the outcome on his motion left him no alternative.
“When I heard teachers speak before the vote, I thought it might pass, but had Lisa and I not voted that way, they would’ve been stuck with just the $3,000 for the first year of the tax,” he said.
The outcome drew an angry response from teachers and other school personnel, who said the reduced amount goes against what they were promised in the pay raise.
The board’s vote came after figures from Pointe Coupee Parish Assessor Jimmy Laurent showed that the additional revenue from the 9.5-mill property tax – of which 4.5 mills go to pay raises – would draw enough money to cover any money the board would pull from the general fund to cover the additional salary until tax revenue starts funneling through in December.
The board also opted for the smaller payout for teachers after they reviewed revenue figures from School Board Chief Financial Officer Stephen Langlois that showed the full $3,000 would not derail the budget.
Before the vote, LeJeune questioned the move for additional revenue over concerns it would show as a higher raise on W-2 forms and the board dropped the pay thereafter.
“The W-2 has no point in the discussion,” said Bob Hammonds, legal counsel for the School Board.
Frank Aguillard questioned the logic to pull from the general fund to cover an extra $3,000 in compensation.
The influx of students back into the face-to-face format and possible need of additional teachers, among other expenses was cited.
“We have to look at the future,” he said. “Just remember that nine months ago, we were looking at serious financial issues, and they won’t go away – they will return.”
Lemoine referenced the figures from Langlois that showed that, at worst, the full $3,000 would put the board’s general fund $243,000 in the hole.
But the first influx of tax revenue in December likely would block a shortfall to keep numbers in the black, according to figures Langlois provided the board from Assessor Jimmy Laurent.
The board will use part of the 4.5 mills collected this year to cover the millage for next year. The total amount would be $743,000, according to Langlois and Laurent.
“I’ve known Jimmy Laurent half my life and I know he wouldn’t give us a fictitious number, and I’ve known Stephen Langlois a long time, I know he wouldn’t give us fictitious numbers,” Lemoine said.
“We may not be able to say these numbers are 100 percent, but they’re close, and all the teachers and some of the public say give the full money, and I say we do it.”
Loupe agreed.
“We will start getting money in December and I’m very confident with those numbers,” she said. “Those are tax dollars, and they should go to the teachers and school employees.”