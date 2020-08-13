Early voter participation was solid for a 10-year, 9.5-mill property tax proposal that would increase pay for public-school teachers and improve transportation, technology and maintenance.
Voters will go to the polls parishwide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, to cast their ballots.
The total for early voters finished at 1,144, a higher than average total for a single-item ballot, said Shanika Olinde, Pointe Coupee Parish registrar of voters.
The walk-in total reached 596 when early voting ended Saturday, Aug. 8. The in-person turnout had been sluggish much of the two weeks, but 70 showed up on Friday, Aug. 7, and 138 practiced their civic duty Saturday.
An additional 548 voters participated either by mail or online. The majority of those voters were 65 and older, Olinde said.
“That was unusual because most voters in that age bracket show up in person,” she said.
Olinde said she believes the ongoing coronavirus pandemic led senior citizens to choose mail-in or online options.
Pointe Coupee Parish Clerk of Court Lanell Landry said the numbers were solid, but it came with a two-week extension and a statewide push for early voting.
State officials pushed the early voting as way to gain more leeway for social distancing on election day.
“I like the fact that early voting turnout was strong, but it was heavily promoted and pushed,” she said.
The tax would generate an additional $4.5 million annually for the school system.
It would dedicate 4.5 mills to a $6,000 pay hike for certified teachers. Support personnel would get between $2,000 and $3,000 more annually.
The board would use another 2.5 mills to help improve transportation, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of the general operating budget.
Maintenance and infrastructure would account for 1.5 mills of the tax and one mill would go to technology, which will play a bigger role amid the growth in virtual learning.
“It would enhance the overall education experience for children and that’s what the focus would be if I were speaking directly to the taxpayers,” School Superintendent Kim Canezaro said.
“We have to remember we are voting for the children. It’s up to the voters.”
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at all 29 precincts parishwide.
For Saturday, commissioners at all precincts will be equipped with masks, gloves, gowns and instructions on how to keep a six-foot distance between voters in line.
The Secretary of State’s Office will require commissioners to do a wipe-down after each voter leaves the booth.
The issue goes before voters after two delays due to the coronavirus.