Two reschedule dates have led to a race against time on a millage proposal for the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board.
The sole item in a parishwide election Aug. 15 will ask voter approval of a 10-year 9.5-mill property tax to generate $4.5 million per year.
The tax would dedicate 4.5 mills to a $6,000 pay hike for certified teachers. Support personnel would get between $2,000 and $3,000 more annually. The board would use another 2.5 mills to help improve transportation, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of the general operating budget. Maintenance and infrastructure would account for 1.5 mills of the tax and one mill would go to technology, which will play a bigger role amid the growth in virtual learning.
The proposal comes late in the game for the next fiscal year. A board vote in February – prior to the pandemic – set the vote for May 9, but COVID-19 restrictions pushed the race to July, then to August.
If approved, the millage would apply to the upcoming tax year. Only a few days would separate it from the cutoff date to go on the books.
“I’d like taxpayers to realize that a good, strong public education system helps the parish become strong,” Superintendent Kim Canezaro said.
“A vote ‘no’ is a vote against the children and against improvements we can make in this district,” she said. “It’s not just in personnel, but improvements in the facilities.
“It enhances the overall education experience for children and that’s what the focus would be if I were speaking directly to the taxpayers,” Canezaro said. “We have to remember we are voting for the children. It’s up to the voters.”
HERE TODAY, GONE TOMORROW
A full staff of teachers at the start of the school year rarely comes easy for Pointe Coupee Parish, but Canezaro tried to dodge the bullet this year.
It didn’t happen. In fact, a fully staffed school system for the 2020-21 school year lasted less time than a cup of coffee
In one 20-minute period, three teachers resigned to pursue greener pastures in neighboring school districts.
Teachers reported to school Monday, and will greet students on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Administrators, meanwhile, will scramble this week to fill positions. The hiring process is not a “quick fix.”
“I now have principals scrambling and we’re going to be pushing people without a job into a classroom three days before school starts,” Canezaro said. “And then you have to start thinking about the quality of the applicants out there.”
The board did not only lose three teachers in the process. It also cost them three educators they had put through the training process.
It’s a constant problem the school system faces – one that creates other difficulties, Canezaro said.
“When we lose teachers, we also lose all the training and professional development,” she said.
“The new person we hire doesn’t have any of that, so it then becomes a matter of playing catchup to get them ready to go in the classroom in front of the students to do a quality job.”
The geographical proximity itself poses a hardship for the Pointe Coupee Parish School District.
The loftier salaries do not require much more driving time for teachers who leave the parish system.
Two miles separate Rougon Elementary from Caneview Elementary in the West Baton Rouge Parish community of Erwinville.
Seven miles separate Valverda Elementary from the North Iberville STEM Academy in Rosedale.
“Within close proximity, teachers can earn between $10,000 and $12,000 more per year,” Canezaro said. “It’s just a drive over the bridge to West Feliciana and a pretty short drive to Zachary.”
OPPOSITION
The proposal has drawn opposition from the NAACP New Roads Branch, which has asked for a reconfiguration of the school district.
A return of Pointe Coupee Central High School at the site now known as the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee has been the primary issue.
The issue has gone before the board several times, but the final decision would not come from School Board members. Instead, it must come from the U.S. Department of Justice, due to the unresolved 1965 lawsuit Boyd vs. the Pointe Coupee Parish School Board.
“The board does not have the power to make those changes,” Canezaro said. “We’ve met with community members since I took over and we’ve had community meetings.
“We’re still willing to do that and not opposed to doing that for any issues, not just STEM-Livonia, but any school issue the community wants addressed. The solution to those things may not be as easy as a decision the board can make, or I can make,” she said. “It’s a process.”
Canezaro said she wants the parish to look ahead and not judge the current administration by that of the past.
The tax will go directly to what the ballot item specifies, she said.
“I think people are holding on to the decisions made by the previous administrations or previous boards, so I was hoping that the language being so clear and the proposition would convince the taxpayers (it) is going to go exactly what it’s going to go to,” Canezaro said.
“My CFO (Stephen Lemoine) worked up the exact salary schedule to say that if this passes this is the salary schedule the board will approve.
TRANSPORTATION
School buses amount to one of the biggest expenses for the board, which also provides busing for False River Academy and Catholic-Pointe Coupee.
The board receives complaints ranging from too few children on buses to too many on board, while the pickup times and wait times have been focal points for criticism.
“We try to fill buses to capacity, not to make the ride inconvenient for children, but because routes are so expensive,” Canezaro said.
“We had 64 on the roads last year and if we could’ve added buses, it would’ve alleviated long bus rides for children, hot buses for children waiting for parking lot.
“If the tax passes, our goal is to have more buses on the roads to alleviate that situation. It’s one of the top three things we hear every year, but it takes money to fix it.”
The board may not face the same issue this year because 52 percent of the parish’s students will go on virtual learning, which bus riders and will help the rides and number of routes on the road.
It may not last long, however.
“Depending what school looks like in the future, if we are 100 percent face-to-face, we are still with the same challenges with our transportation,” Canezaro said.
TECHNOLOGY
Technology could become one of the bigger challenges for the school system with the growth of virtual classes.
“It’s now up to school districts to keep up with that,” Canezaro said. “There was money given to school districts to become one-to-one on devices and connectivity, but now you have to maintain it.”
A tax for the technology would help the parish keep up and maintain the necessary advancements. Unlike other assets, maintenance on technology requires a proactive approach, she said.
“When those devices reach the end of life, we as a district have to have a plan for that, and it can’t be six months before those devices come to the end of life,” she said. “We have an IT company we employ to help us with that, and we can’t do it without them.”
Technology will only become more prominent in the education process, Canezaro said.
“For children whose parents elected for them to go to the virtual academy, it’s their link to education now,” she said. “If you have education in the bricks and mortar building, you still have to have that device to connect them to the teacher, so it becomes crucial to their education.”
IF IT FAILS
Rejection by the voters could lead board members to make another try at the millage, but it may not enable them to dodge the other bullet.
“The stance has always been the same – either you have to increase revenue or cut expenses,” Canezaro said. “We are trying to increase revenue at this time, but if that attempt continually fails, there will come a time we have to cut expenses.”
The board has cut expenses and spent much of the past fiscal year in a freeze on spending and hiring – something that has become the norm for the school system.
“We’re still cutting expenses,” Canezaro said. Our budget does not have a lot of wiggle room. We still look for ways where those cuts are least detrimental to children, all because of our financial situation … we’re very cognizant of it.”
Canezaro said the system she inherited has had far more challenges than what predecessor Kevin Lemoine faced as superintendent.
“I was a principal most of the time Mr. Lemoine was here as superintendent, and we were moving, and we had more money in the budget for teacher coaches and we had less teacher turnover,” she said.
“That’s when you can grow a district, and then I guess that last year he spent as superintendent is when the MFP dollars went down, and that’s when he left.”
The MFP issue will rear its head again this year.
A loss of students will cost the school system $95,000 for the upcoming school year.
“That’s the equivalent of two teacher salaries,” Canezaro said.
Changes wouldn’t come in the mediate aftermath of the vote.
“The budget accounts for a few positions they’ve cut, but given the pandemic, they have to add more personnel before of support staffers, on taking temperatures, an isolation room for those with COVID symptoms,” she said.
“I took over this job with goals and a vision to move forward, and then those things get hindered and blocked through obstacles like money and the pandemic, but these are issues that all districts are facing.
“Nobody had any idea this was what they’d face when this vote was first planned for May 9,” Canezaro said. “We’re putting Band-Aids on these buildings to keep them together … our children deserve better.”