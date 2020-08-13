The first day of classes Tuesday in a pandemic-era school year brought a bit of a surprise to Pointe Coupee Parish Superintendent Kim Canezaro.
After months of formulating plans and tweaking them to ensure continuity of learning amid a litany of safety precautions, the first day went as normal as it could in era rife with uncertainty.
“It was a very smooth opening, and a very quiet one,” Canezaro said. “I was able to visit every campus, and children were in the classrooms and teachers were going over routines and procedures – the same things we address every year.
“It was very much the same and very much different, all at the same time,” she said.
The public-school system did not have any quarantines on opening day.
All schools took temperatures and implemented periodic handwashing and hand-sanitizing for students on all campuses.
It’s not to say some of the routine issues did not surface.
“We had our normal issues with transportation,” Canezaro said.
“It’s always a challenge in our district with our rural geography, but everyone returned home safely, so it was a good day … we were just glad to see the children.”
The school system is working with MIS Technology Co. to position online “cradle points” strategically to reach students in “hard to reach” areas, including Fordoche and Innis, Canezaro said.
ADJUSTMENTS
Canezaro said she is conducting regular briefings with administrators on changes that may come to the current plan.
The process involves putting plans on papers, then putting into action any adjustments.
Professional development classes will focus on both the routine aspects and the lessons on virtual teaching formats.
Otherwise, the opening feels like any other school year, she said.
CLASSROOM VS. VIRTUAL
The number of students in the traditional classroom settings and those enrolled in virtual learning varied over the six campuses.
As of Wednesday, 1,666 Pointe Coupee Parish students opted for virtual learning and 1,020 chose to attend classes on campus.
The STEM Magnet Academy, which includes students in grades 3-12, greeted 453 of its 750 pupils on opening day.
Livonia High School, which includes grades 7-12, had 606 on opening day.
At Valverda Elementary, for students in grades K-3, it was 193 of 422. Upper Pointe Coupee welcomed 39 of its 172-total K-8 student body to campus, while 24 of the 367 K-6 students attended class on campus at Rosenwald Elementary.
“The numbers are reflective of survey results,” Canezaro said. “Principals knew they’d have fewer face-to-face students, but we’re also connecting with our virtual learners.”
The virtual process will have its adjustments in the same way the routine procedures take time for students in classrooms, Canezaro said.
The school system met the needs for the computers needed for students to begin class.
Approximately 100 computers arrived last week for the 21st Century Program education model, and a larger shipment is expected to arrive soon.
NOT QUITE THE SAME …
Kent Smith’s first day as Rosenwald Elementary School principal gave him an experience he never would have imagined during his 14-year career.
In stark contrast to the hectic and sometimes noisy surroundings associated with an opening day, the campus was almost deftly silent on the first day.
Virtual learning took far more of the student body at Rosenwald than other campuses.
Smith walked into a classroom where a first-grade teacher worked on a lesson with her students – all three of them.
A sad look etched Smith’s face when he walked out of the room.
“The hardest part is just not being able to see all of your students face to face,” he said.
“We’re going to work hard to give our virtual students everything they need, but having that one-on-one connection is so important … that personal connection.”
Down the hall, a fourth-grade class housed six students, who lined up in spaces six feet apart in the hallway. Each went individually for a bathroom break.
A different situation prevailed in the school cafeteria. The lunchroom workers busily prepared food bags – hundreds of them.
A kindergarten class had a slightly closer semblance to the norm.
Nine students sat among a few tables in the classroom, some of whom colored pictures while others perused books about “Curious George” and “Pete the Cat.”
The sparsely filled classrooms will remain the norm throughout the first half of the school year.
Students enrolled in the virtual program must continue in that format through the mid-year.
The School Board put the mandate in place to ensure it could maintain social distancing for at least the first half of the year.
For Smith, it’s a pleasure to work as a principal, but it also includes a degree of sadness.
“It’s an adjustment, although I’m not fully sure you fully adjust to something like this,” Smith said. “We will all do what we have to do to help students here and in the virtual program, but I hope this doesn’t last forever.”