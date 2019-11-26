After serving for four years as an assistant attorney general, Scott L. Smith Jr. has opened his own law practice in New Roads, bringing a new estate planning practice to Pointe Coupee Parish.
In addition to his New Roads office, Smith also has an office in Baton Rouge, where he serves as outside counsel at the Lukinovich Law Firm.
The Lukinovich Law Firm provides estate planning services across the Gulf Coast and specializes in inter-generational wealth transfer.
“I can help you wherever you’re at,” Smith said. “I can help you settle the estate of a deceased loved one, or I can help you avoid a succession altogether with a trust and advance planning.
“I can help you preserve wealth for future generations, or I can create a Medicaid trust to protect a loved one’s life savings from long-term residential care expenses,” Smith said.
“Partnering with the Lukinovich firm brings the resources of a firm full of tax attorneys and CPAs to Pointe Coupee Parish – save yourself a trip to downtown Baton Rouge or New Orleans.”
Before embarking on his legal career, Smith served as an engineer on the Audubon Bridge Project and as a religion teacher at Catholic High of Pointe Coupee.
Following law school, Smith first worked in Avoyelles Parish with Peter Lemoine and his Social Security disability practice and still represents clients seeking Social Security disability benefits.
As an assistant attorney general, Smith received extensive courtroom experience handling civil litigation on behalf of the state of Louisiana.
A graduate of Texas A&M, Smith has represented all of Louisiana’s state universities, including LSU and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, as well as the Department of Agriculture, Department of Transportation and Development and the Board of Ethics.
Smith is the grandson of Charlie and Magda Bonnette. His wife, Ashton, is the daughter of Dale and Melinda LaGrone.
Ashton and Scott Smith have four young children who can be found running around the old Major house, where he maintains his home and office.
Smith has served for the past several years as the grand knight of the St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus. He also helps organize the annual Men of the Immaculata Catholic men’s conference in Baton Rouge.
Smith has created a number of estate planning resources and articles to help guide clients, all available on his website, www.SmithLawFirmLA.com, as well as his Facebook page.
He also can be reached at (225) 718-5334.