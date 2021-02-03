The two prime suspects in the Jan. 21 murder of a New Roads man are being held on $1 million bond each at the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center.
Nicholas Chad Johnson, 18, voluntarily surrendered to New Roads police on Friday afternoon, Police Chief Kevin McDonald said.
Johnson called from Baton Rouge to turn himself in, McDonald said.
The search for Johnson capped a search of more than a week by four law enforcement agencies.
The search involved New Roads officers, along with assistance from the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and U.S. marshals.
“The help and cooperation of those individuals helped us to get as far along as we have been able to in this case thus far,” McDonald said.
Meanwhile, Tyzzontae Davis, 20, 303 Joyce St., was listed as the other suspect in the case.
He was arrested Jan. 22, but authorities withheld his name until Johnson’s arrest.
Both were booked with second-degree murder for the slaying of Eugene Jarreau Jr., 43.
Jarreau was shot and killed around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 21 on Pennsylvania Avenue in New Roads.
He was shot multiple times, McDonald said.
The murder was likely drug-related, the police chief said.
Jarreau’s murder was the first homicide of 2021 in Pointe Coupee Parish.
New Roads officers will continue to work with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to keep a closer eye on violence along the streets, McDonald said.
“We will continue working to eradicate and prevent crimes such as these,” he said.