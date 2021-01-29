NEW ROADS -- A second suspect is now in custody for his alleged role in Pointe Coupee Parish's first homicide of 2021.
Nicholas Chad Johnson, 18, voluntarily surrendered to New Roads Police on Friday afternoon, Police Chief Kevin McDonald told The Banner.
Meanwhile, Tyzzontae Davis, 20, of 303 Joyce Street, was listed as the other suspect in the case. He was arrested Jan. 22, but authorities withheld his name until Johnson’s arrest.
Both were charged with second-degree murder for the slaying of Eugene Jarreau Jr., 43.
Jarreau was shot and killed around 8:30 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue in New Roads. He was shot multiple times, McDonald said.
Davis is in custody on a second-degree murder charge at the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center. Bond was set at $1 million.
The bond has not yet been set on Johnson, according to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Jarreau’s murder was the first homicide of 2021 in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Authorities have not yet concluded the investigation, McDonald said.