Incumbent Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin faces opposition from a grass-roots challenger for his first full term in office.
Ardoin, 52, is a native of Brusly and resident of Baton Rouge.
He took the post as acting secretary of state when Tom Schedler resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal.
Ardoin won an election in November 2018 to fill the remainder of the term when he captured 59 percent of the votes.
He previously served as an employee of the SOS office.
He has promised to maintain the integrity of the paperless voting system, and to further promote programs to increase voter registration statewide.
Greenup, a Democrat from Clinton, reached the runoff as an unknown on a grassroots campaign with less than $2,000 in her election fund.