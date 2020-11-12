Staff report
Two Catholic of Pointe Coupee High School seniors chose the Janell Lacombe Cancer Fund as the recipient of their senior service project.
Blaire Bizette and Tori Cameron organized a pastalaya dinner sale and raffle to raise money in October.
The two seniors donated a little over $2,000 to the Janell LaCombe Cancer Fund.
High school seniors have the option to do senior service projects that can increase their opportunities and chances for receiving college scholarships.
These funds are used to assist Pointe Coupee Parish cancer patients receiving cancer treatment with their cancer related expenses.
These expenses include office visit copays, medication copays, mileage to and from appointments and treatments, and out of town and hotel expenses for cancer treatment.
The funds are available to anyone in Pointe Coupee Parish receiving cancer treatment regardless of income.
To apply for the Janell LaCombe Cancer Fund, an application can be emailed, faxed, mailed or obtained from the Pointe Coupee Homebound Health and Hospice, 350 Hospital Road, New Roads.
For more information, call (225) 638-5717.
Donations to the Janell LaCombe Fund may be made online at www.pchhh.org, by mail or in person.