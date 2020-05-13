LIVONIA -- The man who has served nearly 20 at the helm of the Livonia Police Department will become the second-in-command for the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office in just over a month.
Livonia Police Chief Brad Joffrion will serve as Chief of Staff when Pointe Coupee Sheriff-elect Rene Thibodeaux takes office July 1.
“Everything is basically the same … it’s law enforcement, dealing with personnel and dealing with the public – just on a larger scale,” said Joffrion, 57. “It will involve a lot of the same challenges I faced in Livonia, nothing we’re stranger to and nothing we can’t overcome and handle.”
As for now, it’s business as usual for Joffrion at the Livonia Police Department.
‘We remain committed to service and protection, teamwork amongst employees and providing the public with the utmost service and protection,” he said.
Joffrion served five terms as chief and only received opposition after his first term.
Joffrion is no stranger to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Melville native – who moved with his wife to Livonia in 1992 – worked in uniform patrol from 1996-2000 for the sheriff’s office under then-Sheriff Paul Raymond Smith.
Joffrion oversaw widespread growth in the Livonia Police Department during his 19 years as chief.
Livonia PD had an assistant chief, one patrol officer, two part-time officers, a secretary and three units when he took his first oath in 2001.
The department grew to include seven full-time officers, seven units and a 24-hour patrol, which did not exist when he first took office. Livonia PD also has a canine division and five part-time officers.
Amid the growth of the department, personnel hardly changed.
Kerry Gueho, a 38-year veteran of the Livonia PD, has served as assistant chief during Joffrion’s entire reign as chef.
Lieutenant Aaron Biddy has served 19 years and Lt. Landon Landry has worked 17 years. Shelley Bergeron has been the department secretary 19 years.
“I’ve been blessed to be able to keep senior employees that long … they’ve been fantastic,” Joffrion said. “The key factor is that they all live in the community, their heart is in the community and they’re all dedicated to the community.
‘Those employees have been a great reason for my success,” he said. “They’re a big part of what has made me shine.”
Joffrion said he is forever grateful for his years as Livonia Police Chief.
“My family and I would like to thank the great citizens of Livonia for giving me the opporitntiy to serve as their chief the last 20 years,” he said. “I moved to Livonia in 1992, and in the year 2000 the were so gracious to elect me eight years later to serve as their chief, and the public has always been very supportive to me and my department, so I will forever be grateful to them, as well as my employees.”