NEW ROADS -- Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff-elect Rene Thibodeaux touted an experienced staff that will comprise his force when he begins his term July 1.
He said he has put lieutenants with up to 20 years of experience in positions held by those with less than 10 years.
Thibodeaux said he moved some officeholders to other divisions but did not fire any current employees.
“I’m moving people around to get more experienced people in positions, and to increase productivity,” Thibodeaux said.
“I’m expecting a lot from my one captain and one lieutenant (in each division) because that’s just the way I think it has to be.”
Thibodeaux said he also will bump up the starting salary for deputies from $27,100 to $28,000, and increase pay for incoming lieutenants and captains.
“Right off the bat, I’m trying to help the lowest paid deputies in order to keep them,” he said.
Money for the salary hikes will come through elimination of one of the two lieutenant spots in every division.
“We don’t think there’s a need for that much supervision in the office,” Thibodeaux said.
“You’ll have three divisions – jail, road patrol and criminal investigation division – and all will have one captain and one lieutenant … we will have fewer cooks in the kitchen.”
Thibodeaux interviewed 106 full-time employees, 40 part-timers and approximately 40 volunteers.
In addition, he interviewed employees from other departments and well as those who lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stacey Devillier, a 21-year PCPSO veteran, will continue as chief civil deputy and Vincent Russo – a 22-year veteran – will work as her lieutenant.
Under Devillier, Joe Major – with nine years of experience -- will serve as property manager and Sgt. Mike Bourgeois will handle fleet maintenance.
Devillier also will serve over eight employees in the civil division and two in the medical division.
Brad Joffrion – who served 19½ years as Livonia police chief – will work as chief criminal deputy. Joffrion served six years with the Sheriff’s Office before he began his tenure in Livonia.
“He’s one of the first steps in this puzzle,” Thibodeaux said.
Joffrion will oversee a division that includes 14 employees in the headquarters.
He also will serve over Capt. Jacques Lacour, of the Volunteer Posse; Capt. Jimmy Laurent Jr., Volunteer Search & Rescue; and Lt. Carla Beauvais and her 14-member Communications/911 Operations Division.
For the Detention Center, Brett Plauche – with 29 years of service -- will work as warden while Penney Collie, with 30 years in the Sheriff’s Office, is his assistant. They will oversee 36 employees.
Capt. Nick Gremillion, a 24-year veteran, will oversee the Criminal Investigation Division, while Josh Adams serves as the lieutenant.
They will serve over a division that includes Lt. Mike James, a 30-year veteran, Sgt. Mike Grezaffi and Sgt. Michael Thomas in narcotics, seven detectives and Juvenile Officer/Detective Sgt. Cedrick Epps.
Grezaffi, who has 18 years of experience, will handle the K-9 Unit in narcotics.