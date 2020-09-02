Hurricane Laura’s widespread devastation across southwest Louisiana dealt Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux a sobering reminder.
“Had that storm been 100 miles farther to the east, that could’ve been us,” he said.
“Only the main roads are open right now because of all fallen trees on streets, and they have to secure the poles before they can restore electricity –and that may take three or four weeks.
“We’re blessed that we didn’t have to endure that here in Pointe Coupee Parish,” Thibodeaux said. “I’d never wish any area to go through the damage like we’ve seen with Laura … it’s horrible.”
It also prompted him to spearhead efforts to help provide water, ice, food, generators and other items to four parishes that suffered extensive damage.
The Sheriff’s Office provided 500 bags of ice Saturday to Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff Ivy Wood and followed with 1,100 more bags Sunday for Beauregard Parish.
The Sheriff’s Office got the use of a 53-foot refrigerator truck used to haul 1,400 bags of ice to the area between Sunday and Monday.
Thibodeaux also summoned Steven Kitt Jr. and others from search and rescue to cook a fried fish dinner for 50 people Tuesday and barbecued pork chops on Wednesday.
They will cook jambalaya Friday.
In addition to the food and water, the Sheriff’s Office loaned two generators – one 150 kilowatts and the other 175 kilowatts – to Allen Parish.
“They’re 100 percent out of electricity,” Thibodeaux said. “We’re trying to help out everyone who can be helped.”
The Sheriff’s Office also received a 5,000-gallon stainless steel water tank for use in the area.
Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office delivered 80 pounds of rice and brought every tarp from Pointe Coupee Co-Op in Innis.
In addition, Pointe Coupee Co-Op donated a case of Clorox, 10 10-gallon water coolers, two cases of insect spray, one case of mosquito repellant and four boxes of garbage bags.
The retailer also donated a large quantity of hand towels and Igloo water coolers.
The Sheriff’s Office also brought masks, rubber gloves and other personal protection items, provided by Dr. Alisha Jarreau, of The Therapy Center.
The Sheriff’s Office likely will schedule several more trips to southwest Louisiana to help residents move past Laura’s aftermath.