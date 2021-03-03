Lt. Dylan LaCour worked his final day for the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 26, but it did not end his involvement with law enforcement – or the parish.
LaCour accepted a position with the Department of Agriculture & Forestry, where he will work with the Livestock Brand Commission.
LaCour will work the Southeast region of the state.
“There’s only five of us in the state, so it’s a big territory,” he said.
Livestock Brand Commission personnel investigate all agricultural crime in Louisiana, including livestock thefts.
It covers cattle, equine, hogs, emus, ostriches, turtles, sheep and exotics, as well as farm machinery and equipment, according to the LDAF website.
All enforcement personnel are commissioned by the Louisiana State Police and have full police powers in the performance of their duties.
The commission also maintains brand records and publishes a book of brands every five years.
Theft in agriculture often involves high-dollar crimes, LaCour said.
“Some people will buy $300,000 worth of cattle and not pay for them,” he said. “Or, you may have cases when someone steals a horse, and a good roping horse could easily cost $20,000.”
Timber also is a big source of theft in Louisiana.
It ranks as one of the state’s biggest crops. It’s more common in the northern part of the state, although it’s not limited to areas from Alexandria northward.
LaCour, a lifelong resident of Batchelor, joined the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2011.
He started his career with work at the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail.
He advanced to the patrol, and later to detective. He worked his way to the rank of lieutenant over the patrol, a job he has held the past 2½ years.
“It’s been great and I’m leaving on a good note,” LaCour said. “I look forward to continue working in this parish.”
The new job fits well with what has been a constant throughout his life.
“I’ve always had a strong passion for livestock,” he said. Law enforcement is right behind that, and this job incorporates both of them and I’ll be fortunate enough to still work often in my home community.”
He will continue to work closely with the Sheriff’s Office.
“I’ll just be in a different capacity,” LaCour said. “If it falls in my scope of work, I’ll be handling it.