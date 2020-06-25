Dedication and a passion for community service went the distance for Capt. Lester “Doon” Jarreau of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
He began his 31-year career at 19 as a jailer and worked his way up to Chief of Criminal Operations, over patrol and detectives. Now, he has reached the end of the road.
Friends and co-workers gathered Monday, June 22, to extend well wishes to Jarreau, who will officially retire from the Sheriff’s Office on June 30.
Jarreau, a lifelong resident of Livonia, used one word to describe how he approached his work.
Respect.
“The most important thing in my line of work is to respect the people you work for,” he said.
“The community is who you work for, and they deserve your respect because they’re the number one priority.”
The thought of a celebration in his honor felt strange to Jarreau as he looked around the crowded room during his farewell gathering.
“This job is not about me – it’s about the people I serve,” he said. “It’s never been about me.
“It’s about the little old lady who lost her TV set, which was all she had,” Jarreau said. “I never needed my name in the paper – I was just happy about getting her property back.”
Jarreau joined the force Oct. 7, 1988, when Preston Chustz served as sheriff.
Jarreau spent 12 years with Paul Raymond Smith and the next 12 under Bud Torres, who also leaves office June 30.
“Sheriff Chustz always told me he would make a good deputy out of me – and I hope he’s smiling from above – and Sheriff Torres promoted from sergeant to captain, which gave me the opportunity to blossom,” Jarreau said.
“I worked under three of the best, and I enjoyed every moment of my work.”
Jarreau and his wife, Angel, have two sons – Brenton and Andrew – as well as two grandchildren.
He said he plans to spend more time with his family, and to do more hunting this fall.
Retirement will not change everything for Jarreau.
“I’ll probably still be up every morning at 4,” he said.
Jarreau said he loved his work in law enforcement and never considered another occupation.
The passion for law enforcement fueled his motivation to succeed.
“It has to be in your heart – if it’s for the salary, you’re in the wrong business,” Jarreau said. “You have to love it.”