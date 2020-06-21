MARINGOUIN – An one-vehicle early-morning Saturday accident on La. 411 claimed three lives, according to Louisiana State Police.
Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz, public information officer with Troop A, identified the three as:
-- Christopher Soileau, 50 of Zachary.
-- Karen Soileau, 45, of Zachary.
-- Richard Threeton, 22, of Maringouin.
The initial investigation found that shortly before 2 a.m.,
Christopher Soileau and his passengers, Karen Soileau and Threeton, were westbound on Jack Torres Road in a 2017 Ford F-250, Scrantz said.
As the Ford approached the intersection with La. 411, Soileau failed to negotiate a left turn and exited the right side of La. 411, he said.
After leaving the roadway, the Ford struck a tree and became engulfed in flames.
Due to the severity of the fire, seat-belt usage is unknown at this time, Scrantz said.
All three occupants sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene, he said. Impairment is unknown at this time, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the Coroner’s Office, the trooper said.
This crash remains under investigation, he said.