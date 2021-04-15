A proposal brought before the Livonia Town Council at its monthly meeting Monday night would place cameras at two traffic lights.
The council will not make the final decision until it calls a public hearing and votes on the proposal. If approved, Livonia would become the first Pointe Coupee Parish municipality to use cameras.
The cameras can monitor speed, passage through red lights and provide 24-hour video surveillance area.
It also would provide a photo of the vehicle in the suspected violation, along with the license plate information, according to Charlie Buckels, of Consultant Specialists of Lafayette, who made the introductory presentation to the council.
“The main thing would do is protect people in Livonia because most of the people who travel U.S. 190 are not residents of Livonia, but from other areas,” he said.
As part of the deal, the firm would receive a $40 commission for each paid citation, which would defray costs for rental of the equipment.
“It’s a crime-prevention tool without out-of-pocket costs,” Buckels said. “We have no skin in the game as to the amount you charge on the fine.”
Under state law, the citations do not go on a motorist’s driving record and do not affect auto insurance premiums, but the municipality can seek the services of a collection agency for the violator to make payment.
The municipality has the right to set the amount of the fine, but Buckels said they obviously have a better chance of collection if they do not set a steep amount.
“What works very effectively is to set a fine on more conservative basis to get compliance, to where it gets attention but not so high that people don’t pay,” he said.
Fines between $75 and $150 work most effectively, Buckels said.
Traffic cameras at red lights have become common in larger cities such as Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans.
The City of Baker uses a trailer-mounted camera.
The volume of traffic and frequent accidents along U.S. 190 have been an ongoing issue, and it shows no signs of letting up.
U.S. 190 served as the primary link between Baton Rouge and Acadiana until the Atchafalaya Basin twin span of Interstate 10 opened in 1973.
But traffic remains as heavy, perhaps heavier, nearly 50 years with more vehicles on the highway.
In the process, speeding and careless driving have made the east-west artery one of the one of the most dangerous in south Louisiana, according to officials.
“That’s where we see high-speed chases and most of our traffic fatalities,” Police Chief Landon Landry said. “Businesses are fed up with the reckless drivers who make it so difficult for customers to enter or exit the parking lots.”
“No Magic Number”
The most recent traffic study – conducted in 2019 – by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) indicated between 16,000 and 18,000 vehicles travel along U.S. 190 in Livonia over a 24-hour span.
“The total probably gets much more than that, at times,” Landry said.
“That study was conducted on a Tuesday, not the busiest day of the week, and not when motorists are using U.S. 190 as a reroute after a wreck on Interstate 10.”
The number of tickets Livonia police officers issue vary month to month, according to Landry.
The total fluctuates based on weather conditions and calls.
“There’s no magic number,” he said. ‘We may have months where they speed more or less … we just enforce the laws when the laws are broken.”
The Police Department collected $84,170 as of the end of March, Landry said.
He called the amount “unprecedented,” but said much of that total came from payment of old fines.
The department has seen an uptick in payment of delinquent citations during tax season and stimulus checks.
The town has not indicated whether it will use the cameras to gauge speeders or only for red lights.
A run through a red light often implies driving over the speed limit because DOTD engineers set the light cycles based on a certain speed, Landry said.
Cameras have been used solely for motorists who run red lights in Baton Rouge, while Baker uses a trailer camera to gauge speeders along La. 19.
The video surveillance also could be used to find evidence of vehicles involved in other crimes, Landry said.
Livonia, as with other small municipalities, has endured the stigma in regard to speeding tickets.
The Police Department is only ensuring public safety, he said.
“We warn of speed through use of signs before it changes, and the law will require signage to tell motorists that violations will be photo-enforced,” Landry said.
“What we do has nothing to do with the quantity of tickets – it’s about making sure drivers slow down.
“If this saves one life in the next 20 years, it will all be worth it,” he said.